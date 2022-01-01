Stamford Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Stamford

Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano Bowl$10.25
pork belly, black beans, grilled pinapple, sweet plantains, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapenos
Tacos*
Burrito Bowl
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Cantina Mexicana image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Burrito$14.00
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno.
Tacos
Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
More about Cantina Mexicana
Taco Daddy image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger Taco$4.75
Spicy Chicken Taco$4.75
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$6.00
More about Taco Daddy
Ole Mole image

 

Ole Mole

1030 high ridge rd, Stamford

Avg 4.5 (955 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ole Mole

