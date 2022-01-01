Stamford Mexican restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
Popular items
|Cubano Bowl
|$10.25
pork belly, black beans, grilled pinapple, sweet plantains, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapenos
|Tacos*
|Burrito Bowl
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Cantina Mexicana
488 Summer St, Stamford
Popular items
|Steak Burrito
|$14.00
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
|Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno.
|Tacos
Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
TACOS
Taco Daddy
121 Towne, Stamford
Popular items
|Cheeseburger Taco
|$4.75
|Spicy Chicken Taco
|$4.75
|Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
|$6.00