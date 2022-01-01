Stamford seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Stamford

Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.00
Grana Padana, Hazelnuts, Light Truffle Vinaigrette
Spicy Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
Buttermilk Blue Cheese
Cobb Salad$15.00
Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Cantina Mexicana image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Burrito$14.00
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno.
Tacos
Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
More about Cantina Mexicana
Restaurant banner

 

Divina

275 Summer St, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Divina

