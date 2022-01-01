Arugula salad in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Arugula Salad
|$13.99
Fresh Arugula, Red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, chick peas and tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Arugula Salad
|$6.25
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Arugula Salad
|$16.00
lemon, candied pistachio, parm
