Buffalo chicken wraps in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Chicken tenders tossed with hot Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese & Shredded Lettuce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
Chicken cutlet in a wrap with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Aioli
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise in a Flour Tortilla Wrap.
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy chcken tossed with buffalo sauce with ranch and melted cheese in a whole wheat wrap
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shredded Carrot And Ranch Dressing In A Wheat Wrap