Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
mango chutney, gribiche,
baby cress, brioche
S'mores Lava Cake$12.00
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Hudson Social- Stamford

128 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Almond Cake$6.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about John The Baker
Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yucca Cakes$8.00
Mashed Yucca & Manchego Cheese Cakes. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.
More about Brasitas
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$5.00
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
2pc, Old Bay Remoulade
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Regular 6" Round Cake image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gofer Ice Cream High Ridge Rd

869 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Regular 6" Round Cake$24.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
Medium 8" Round Cake$33.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
Gourmet Regular 6" Round Cake$32.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
More about Gofer Ice Cream High Ridge Rd
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.25
Italian Cream Cake$6.25
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Quartiere image

 

Quartiere

51 Bank Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
DES - Carrot Cake$8.00
Classic that never goes out of style
DES - Oreo Cake$8.00
More about Quartiere
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Truffle$13.00
More about Fortina Stamford
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Lava Cake$10.00
Goat Cheese Cakes$12.00
Cauliflower puree', shaved almonds, balsamic glaze.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
First Stamford Place Café image

 

First Stamford Place Café

100 First Stamford Place, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crumb Cake$2.50
More about First Stamford Place Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Rigatoni

Chicken Cobb Salad

Cheese Fries

Grilled Salmon Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Brulee

Arugula Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston