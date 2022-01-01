Cake in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve cake
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
mango chutney, gribiche,
baby cress, brioche
|S'mores Lava Cake
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Toasted Almond Cake
|$6.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Brasitas
954 East Main Street, Stamford
|Yucca Cakes
|$8.00
Mashed Yucca & Manchego Cheese Cakes. Served with Chimichurri Sauce.
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.00
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$18.00
2pc, Old Bay Remoulade
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gofer Ice Cream High Ridge Rd
869 High Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Regular 6" Round Cake
|$24.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
|Medium 8" Round Cake
|$33.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
|Gourmet Regular 6" Round Cake
|$32.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.25
|Italian Cream Cake
|$6.25
Quartiere
51 Bank Street, Stamford
|DES - Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Classic that never goes out of style
|DES - Oreo Cake
|$8.00
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Birthday Cake Truffle
|$13.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
|Molten Lava Cake
|$10.00
|Goat Cheese Cakes
|$12.00
Cauliflower puree', shaved almonds, balsamic glaze.