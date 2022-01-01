Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve carbonara

Banner pic

 

Hudson Social- Stamford

128 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARBONARA PASTA$19.00
cream, bacon, black pepper, parmesan, poached egg
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$14.99
Spaguetti al dente with diced onions, fresh bacon, eggs and parmesan cheese.
More about John The Baker
Tutti Pazzi Stamford image

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$22.00
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Carbonara$16.95
Pasta Carbonara$13.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Quartiere image

 

Quartiere

51 Bank Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
PST - Carbonara$18.00
Guanciale, Egg, Pecorino, Basil, Cracked Black Pepper, Spaghetti
More about Quartiere
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Linguini Carbonara$16.00
Pancetta, white cream sauce.
Linguini Carbonara$22.00
Pancetta, white cream sauce.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

