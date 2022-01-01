Carbonara in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve carbonara
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
Hudson Social- Stamford
128 Bedford St, Stamford
|CARBONARA PASTA
|$19.00
cream, bacon, black pepper, parmesan, poached egg
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$14.99
Spaguetti al dente with diced onions, fresh bacon, eggs and parmesan cheese.
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
|$22.00
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Pasta Carbonara
|$16.95
|Pasta Carbonara
|$13.95
More about Quartiere
Quartiere
51 Bank Street, Stamford
|PST - Carbonara
|$18.00
Guanciale, Egg, Pecorino, Basil, Cracked Black Pepper, Spaghetti