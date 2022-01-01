Carne asada in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$12.95
Sliced Flank Steak, Onions, Peppers, Refried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese
More about Ole Mole
Ole Mole
1030 high ridge rd, Stamford
|Carne Asada Singe Taco
|$4.65
|Carne Asada con Enchilada Queso
|$21.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak, corn tortillas filled with cheese. With either salsa roja & sour cream or mole negro, onion & cilantro
|Carne Asada Tortas
|$12.50
Grilled skirt steak, peppers, onion, smoked mozzarella & chipotle mayonnaise