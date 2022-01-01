Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve carne asada

Consumer pic

 

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Quesadilla$12.95
Sliced Flank Steak, Onions, Peppers, Refried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese
More about Dartcor
Ole Mole image

 

Ole Mole

1030 high ridge rd, Stamford

Avg 4.5 (955 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Singe Taco$4.65
Carne Asada con Enchilada Queso$21.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak, corn tortillas filled with cheese. With either salsa roja & sour cream or mole negro, onion & cilantro
Carne Asada Tortas$12.50
Grilled skirt steak, peppers, onion, smoked mozzarella & chipotle mayonnaise
More about Ole Mole

