Cheesecake in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve cheesecake
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
graham cracker base, raspberry swirl, mint
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
Flavored with a hint of vanilla
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Cheesecake
|$6.25
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Cheesecake
|$12.00
chocolate mousse, ganache