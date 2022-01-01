Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$12.95
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Cantina Mexicana image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas Cantina$14.00
Chicken with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Cantina Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Noodles

Pies

Tossed Salad

Caesar Salad

Spinach Salad

Quinoa Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston