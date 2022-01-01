Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Chicken Noodles
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken noodles
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
Avg 4.1
(603 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.99
More about John The Baker
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup 8oz
$1.99
Chicken Noodle Soup 12oz
$3.49
More about Cafe Services
