Chicken noodles in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken noodles

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.99
More about John The Baker
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup 8oz$1.99
Chicken Noodle Soup 12oz$3.49
More about Cafe Services

