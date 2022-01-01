Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve chicken salad

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, black olives, red onions & Crispy Chicken Tenders with Honey mustard dressing on the side .
More about John The Baker
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$6.20
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$9.45
Chicken Salad Tripple Decker$10.40
More about Wedge Inn
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad$9.55
buffalo chicken, lettuce, black beans, red onion, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cheese, ranch dressing
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$20.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomaotes, bacon, egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
More about Brennans Restaurant
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce with marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing
Hope Chicken Salad Wrap$10.65
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad$12.75
Romaine lettuce with balsamic grilled chicken with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, black olives, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about The Village Table
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm w/ side salad$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
More about Fortina Stamford
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Campagna Chicken Salad$21.00
Apples, pears, almonds, beets & gorgonzola.
Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Chicken, egg, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes.
Chopped Cobb Chicken Salad$21.00
Chicken, egg, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

Map

Map

