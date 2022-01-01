Chicken salad in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, black olives, red onions & Crispy Chicken Tenders with Honey mustard dressing on the side .
More about Wedge Inn
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Chicken Salad
|$6.20
|Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$9.45
|Chicken Salad Tripple Decker
|$10.40
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.55
buffalo chicken, lettuce, black beans, red onion, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cheese, ranch dressing
More about Brennans Restaurant
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$20.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomaotes, bacon, egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
More about The Village Table
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce with marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing
|Hope Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.65
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
|Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Romaine lettuce with balsamic grilled chicken with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, black olives, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Fortina Stamford
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Chicken Parm w/ side salad
|$25.00
tomato, mozz, parm
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
|Campagna Chicken Salad
|$21.00
Apples, pears, almonds, beets & gorgonzola.
|Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Chicken, egg, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes.
|Chopped Cobb Chicken Salad
|$21.00
Chicken, egg, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes.