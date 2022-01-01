Chicken sandwiches in Stamford
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Italian Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Chicken cutlet on a roll with roasted peppers, balsamic dressing and mozzarella cheese
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Roasted Peppers, Zucchini, Arugula, White Cheddar, Pesto Mayo
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Roll. Comes with a bag of Lays Classic Plain Chips
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
|BYO Grill Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Forest Ham, Melted Swiss Cheese With Dijon Mustard On A Brioche Bun
PIZZA
Towne Parlor Pizza
112 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
southern pimento cheese spread, pickled green tomatoes, shredded lettuce
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, arugula, truffled honey, bacon, spicy mayo
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$11.50
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$11.50
|Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Pesto Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$10.65
Chicken cutlet with sundried tomato, melted provolone, red onion and fresh tomato on a ciabatta roll with pesto and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Chicken Parmesean Sandwich
|$10.50
Chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on a toasted Italian wedge