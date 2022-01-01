Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken cutlet on a roll with roasted peppers, balsamic dressing and mozzarella cheese
More about Wedge Inn
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Roasted Peppers, Zucchini, Arugula, White Cheddar, Pesto Mayo
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Roll. Comes with a bag of Lays Classic Plain Chips
More about Cafe Services
BYO Grill Chicken Sandwich image

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Grill Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Forest Ham, Melted Swiss Cheese With Dijon Mustard On A Brioche Bun
More about Dartcor
Item pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
southern pimento cheese spread, pickled green tomatoes, shredded lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brie, arugula, truffled honey, bacon, spicy mayo
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$11.50
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$11.50
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$10.65
Chicken cutlet with sundried tomato, melted provolone, red onion and fresh tomato on a ciabatta roll with pesto and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Parmesean Sandwich$10.50
Chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on a toasted Italian wedge
More about The Village Table
Stamford Cask Republic image

 

Stamford Cask Republic

191 Summer Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips
More about Stamford Cask Republic

