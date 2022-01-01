Chicken tenders in Stamford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.99
served with honey mustard on the side.
Kidz Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$8.99
More about John The Baker
Tutti Pazzi Stamford image

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$15.00
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Side$8.35
Chicken Tender Dinner$11.55
Served with French fries and coleslaw.
More about Wedge Inn
Chicken Tender Basket image

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$6.99
Lightly Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Your Favorite Sauce.
Served with French Fries.
More about Cafe Services
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Adult Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Chicken tenders breaded and fried
More about Brennans Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries$7.99
More about The Village Table
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
More about Fortina Stamford
Roxbury Club image

 

Roxbury Club

240 Roxbury Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken tenders (3)/Fries$8.99
Chicken tenders w/ a side of fries
Chicken Tenders (4)$6.99
More about Roxbury Club
Restaurant banner

 

T's Wine Bar & Restaurant

529 Pacific St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Fingers$6.95
More about T's Wine Bar & Restaurant

Map

Map

