Chicken tenders in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
served with honey mustard on the side.
|Kidz Chicken Tenders W/ Fries
|$8.99
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Chicken Tender Side
|$8.35
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$11.55
Served with French fries and coleslaw.
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$6.99
Lightly Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Your Favorite Sauce.
Served with French Fries.
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Adult Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Chicken tenders breaded and fried
PIZZA
Towne Parlor Pizza
112 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Kids Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
|$7.99
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.00
Roxbury Club
240 Roxbury Road, Stamford
|Chicken tenders (3)/Fries
|$8.99
Chicken tenders w/ a side of fries
|Chicken Tenders (4)
|$6.99