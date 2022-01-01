Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clif Bar Coconut Chocolate Chip$1.29
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kind Bar - salted caramel dark chocolate$1.95
Clif Bar Chocolate Brownie$2.25
Clif Bar Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch$2.25
More about Dartcor

