Chocolate chip cookies in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip$1.99
More about Cafe Services
BOX MEAL - Choice of Main item served individually boxed with a side salad, house cut potato chips, chocolate chip cooki image

 

ROASTED

148 Bedford St., Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOX MEAL - Choice of Main item served individually boxed with a side salad, house cut potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, and beverage$11.50
More about ROASTED

