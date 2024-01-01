Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Churrasco in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Churrasco
Stamford restaurants that serve churrasco
Brasitas - Stamford
954 East Main Street, Stamford
No reviews yet
Churrasco Gaucho
$35.00
12 oz Grass Fed Prime NY Strip Steak, Roasted Asparagus, Baby Potatoes, Chimichurri Sauce *GF
More about Brasitas - Stamford
SIX THIRTEEN
108 Prospect St, Stamford
No reviews yet
Churrasco
$44.00
More about SIX THIRTEEN
