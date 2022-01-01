Cobb salad in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, avocado, carrots, tomato, roasted peppers, hard boiled egg, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and bacon bits.
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Brennans Restaurant
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad
|$24.00
Grilled Salmon over crisp romain lettuce, tomaotes, bacon, hard boiled egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$20.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomaotes, bacon, egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$11.95
More about Quartiere
Quartiere
51 Bank Street, Stamford
|SAL - Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radicchio, Cherry Tomatoes, Cannellini Beans, Gorgonzola, Hard Boiled Egg, Pancetta, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about The Village Table
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Cobb Salad
|$14.25
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, turkey bacon, avocado and grilled chicken with honey mustard dressing