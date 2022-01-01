Cobb salad in Stamford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, avocado, carrots, tomato, roasted peppers, hard boiled egg, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and bacon bits.
More about John The Baker
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$15.00
Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad$24.00
Grilled Salmon over crisp romain lettuce, tomaotes, bacon, hard boiled egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
Chicken Cobb Salad$20.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomaotes, bacon, egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
More about Brennans Restaurant
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cobb Salad$11.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Quartiere image

 

Quartiere

51 Bank Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
SAL - Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radicchio, Cherry Tomatoes, Cannellini Beans, Gorgonzola, Hard Boiled Egg, Pancetta, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Quartiere
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.25
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, turkey bacon, avocado and grilled chicken with honey mustard dressing
More about The Village Table
T's Pizza image

 

T's Pizza

523 Pacific Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
T’s Cobb Salad$18.00
More about T's Pizza
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Chicken, egg, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes.
Chopped Cobb Chicken Salad$21.00
Chicken, egg, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

