Corn chowder in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve corn chowder

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Chowder$4.75
sweet corn, yukon gold potatoes, coconut milk *vegan
More about Dartcor
Cafe Services @ River Bend Stamford, CT

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Corn Chowder$4.75
Sauteed Onions, Celery, Corn, Bacon & Potatoes in A Creamy Shrimp Stock with Sauteed Shrimp
Shrimp & Corn Chowder 16 oz$4.79
Shrimp Broth & Shrimp with Corn, Bacon, Celery, Onions & Potato Light Cream
Shrimp & Corn Chowder$4.75
Sauteed Onions and Celery with Bacon & potatoes with shrimp in a creamy shrimp stock
More about Cafe Services @ River Bend Stamford, CT

