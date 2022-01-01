Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Banner pic

 

Hudson Social- Stamford

128 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
pickles, cherry peppers, white BBQ sauce, lettuce, crispy fries, brioche bun
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, black olives, red onions & Crispy Chicken Tenders with Honey mustard dressing on the side .
More about John The Baker
Taco Daddy image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tortadilla$19.00
More about Taco Daddy

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Pear Salad

Grits

Shrimp Scampi

Braised Short Ribs

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Paninis

Tossed Salad

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston