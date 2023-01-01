Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy tacos in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Crispy Tacos
Stamford restaurants that serve crispy tacos
La Picante Stamford
100 Greyrock Pl, Stamford
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Taco
$0.00
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
More about La Picante Stamford
The Blind Rhino at Third Place
575 Pacific Street, Stamford
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Tacos
$12.00
More about The Blind Rhino at Third Place
