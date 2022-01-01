Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Croissants
Stamford restaurants that serve croissants
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
No reviews yet
Chicken Curry Salad Croissant
$9.95
Curry Chicken Salad, Crisp Romaine, Apple Chutney
More about Dartcor
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
Avg 4.6
(597 reviews)
Croissant with Butter
$2.50
More about Wedge Inn
