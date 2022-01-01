Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve croissants

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry Salad Croissant$9.95
Curry Chicken Salad, Crisp Romaine, Apple Chutney
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant with Butter$2.50
