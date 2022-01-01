Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve eggplant parm

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$9.99
Fried Eggplant with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.99
Fresh Breaded Eggplant with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
More about John The Baker
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$11.50
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.95
HT Eggplant Parmigiana$60.00
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Creamy burrata mozzarella with penne pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana Panini$14.00
Eggplant, mozzarella, pomodoro.
Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Creamy burrata mozzarella with penne pasta.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

