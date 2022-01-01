Fish and chips in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve fish and chips
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Fish N’ Chips
|$20.00
wild caught alaskan pollock, spiked cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, hand cut fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Fish & Chips Dinner
|$9.00
Four pieces of fried cod. Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|KID'S FISH & CHIPS
|$12.00