Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish N’ Chips$20.00
wild caught alaskan pollock, spiked cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, hand cut fries
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Dinner$9.00
Four pieces of fried cod. Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce
More about Wedge Inn
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KID'S FISH & CHIPS$12.00
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish N' Chips$18.00
wild caught alaskan pollock, spiked cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, hand cut fries
More about Towne Parlor Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Tacos

Garden Salad

Octopus

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

Margherita Pizza

Greek Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston