Fried chicken salad in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Fried Chicken Chopped Salad$12.95
chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, suntan peppers, shaved red onion, hot honey vinaigrette
More about Dartcor
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, black olives, red onions & Crispy Chicken Tenders with Honey mustard dressing on the side .
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.99
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, black olives, red onions & Crispy Chicken Tenders with Honey mustard dressing on the side .
More about John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707

