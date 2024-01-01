Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Fried Pickles
Stamford restaurants that serve fried pickles
SIX THIRTEEN
108 Prospect St, Stamford
No reviews yet
FRIED PICKLES
$14.00
More about SIX THIRTEEN
Brickhouse
244 Bedford st, Stamford
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$13.99
Crispy dill pickle spears served with of trio of dipping sauces. They're kind of a big dill
More about Brickhouse
