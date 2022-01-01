Garden salad in Stamford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Garden Salad$4.99
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and olives.
Lg Garden Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and olives.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers, & Olives
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$9.45
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$13.00
Side Garden Salad$8.00
