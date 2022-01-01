Gnocchi in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve gnocchi
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$10.99
Potato dumplings served in a light cream meat sauce.
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE
|$23.00
Ricotta Gnocchi, Beef And Veal Ragu
|SHORT RIB POTATO GNOCCHI
|$26.00
Fresh Tomato, Root Vegetables, Shaved Parmesan
|GNOCCHI SORRENTINA
|$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella
Choice of Pesto Or Marinara Sauce
The Lila Rose
121 Towne Street Suite 6, Stamford
|Gnocchi Pesto
|Wild Boar Gnocchi
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Baked Gnocchi
|$23.00
kale, cream, fontina
|Brunch Gnocchi
|$22.00
egg, parm, guanciale, poppy seeds
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
|Butternut Squash Gnocchi
|$14.00
Sweet butternut squash in a cream sauce.
|Gnocchi Chicken Pesto
|$18.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
