Gnocchi in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Bolognese$10.99
Potato dumplings served in a light cream meat sauce.
More about John The Baker
Item pic

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE$23.00
Ricotta Gnocchi, Beef And Veal Ragu
SHORT RIB POTATO GNOCCHI$26.00
Fresh Tomato, Root Vegetables, Shaved Parmesan
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella
Choice of Pesto Or Marinara Sauce
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
The Lila Rose image

TAPAS

The Lila Rose

121 Towne Street Suite 6, Stamford

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi Pesto
Wild Boar Gnocchi
More about The Lila Rose
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Gnocchi$23.00
kale, cream, fontina
Brunch Gnocchi$22.00
egg, parm, guanciale, poppy seeds
More about Fortina Stamford
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$14.00
Sweet butternut squash in a cream sauce.
Gnocchi Chicken Pesto$18.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
Gnocchi Chicken Pesto$24.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

