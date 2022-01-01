Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Roasted Peppers, Zucchini, Arugula, White Cheddar, Pesto Mayo
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
BYO Grill Chicken Sandwich image

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Grill Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about Dartcor
Item pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brie, arugula, truffled honey, bacon, spicy mayo
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Stamford Cask Republic image

 

Stamford Cask Republic

191 Summer Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips
More about Stamford Cask Republic

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Muffins

French Fries

Salmon

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Lobsters

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston