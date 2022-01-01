Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian wedding soup in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

Item pic

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Wedding Soup 16oz$4.25
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Wedding Soup$12.00
meatballs, spinach, fregola
More about Fortina Stamford

