Jerk chicken in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Jerk Chicken
Stamford restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken Wrap
$10.25
marinated jerk chicken, pineapple and mango relish, shredded romaine, avocado aioli
More about Dartcor
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerkyz - 227 Summer St.
227 Summer St., Stamford
Avg 4.4
(90 reviews)
BBQ crispy jerk chicken sandwich
$12.00
More about Jerkyz - 227 Summer St.
