Jerk chicken in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Wrap$10.25
marinated jerk chicken, pineapple and mango relish, shredded romaine, avocado aioli
More about Dartcor
Main pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerkyz - 227 Summer St.

227 Summer St., Stamford

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ crispy jerk chicken sandwich$12.00
More about Jerkyz - 227 Summer St.

