Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lentil soup in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Lentil Soup
Stamford restaurants that serve lentil soup
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
Avg 4.1
(603 reviews)
Lentil Soup
$6.99
More about John The Baker
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup 16oz
$4.25
Vegetarian
More about Dartcor
Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford
Chicken Soup
Tiramisu
Chicken Noodles
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Kale Salad
Chocolate Mousse
Fettuccine Alfredo
Quesadillas
More near Stamford to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1577 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston