Lomo in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve lomo
More about Brasitas - Stamford
Brasitas - Stamford
954 East Main Street, Stamford
|Lomo Saltado
|$16.00
Sauteed Sirloin Strips, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, White Jasmine Rice, French Fries.
More about Fiesta on Main
Fiesta on Main
249 Main St, Stamford
|Lomo Saltado Chico
|$14.95
Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
|Lomo Saltado
|$19.95
Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)
|Lomo Saltado Especial
|$31.95
Our favorite Lomo Saltado made with our Entraña meat (skirt steak)... an even more tender and juicy Lomo Saltado! MP