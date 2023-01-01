Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve lomo

Brasitas - Stamford

954 East Main Street, Stamford

Takeout
Lomo Saltado$16.00
Sauteed Sirloin Strips, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, White Jasmine Rice, French Fries.
More about Brasitas - Stamford
Fiesta on Main

249 Main St, Stamford

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lomo Saltado Chico$14.95
Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Lomo Saltado$19.95
Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)
Lomo Saltado Especial$31.95
Our favorite Lomo Saltado made with our Entraña meat (skirt steak)... an even more tender and juicy Lomo Saltado! MP
More about Fiesta on Main

