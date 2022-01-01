Mac and cheese in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
fontina, herbed bread crumbs,
maryland blue crab
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$7.00
Eight Pieces
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Lobster Mac 'n Cheese
|$28.00
White Cheddar, Butternut Squash, Toasted Herbed Breadcrumbs
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Mac & Cheese
|$22.00
Four cheese sauce with bacon & peas
PIZZA
Towne Parlor Pizza
112 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Bacon Baked Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
fontina, white cheddar, bechamel, bacon bits, bacon jam & panko
ROASTED
148 Bedford St., Stamford
|Mac & Cheese Bowl
|$10.95
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99