Minestrone soup in Stamford

Stamford restaurants that serve minestrone soup

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Minestrone Soup$5.99
More about John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707
GenRe Longridge

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minestrone Soup 16oz$4.25
Vegetarian
More about GenRe Longridge

