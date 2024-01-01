Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Miso Soup
Stamford restaurants that serve miso soup
SIX THIRTEEN
108 Prospect St, Stamford
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$0.00
More about SIX THIRTEEN
Kashi - Stamford - 131 Summer St
131 Summer St, Stamford
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$4.00
Chives, tofu, tosak seaweed & shitake mushroom
More about Kashi - Stamford - 131 Summer St
Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford
Pork Chops
Muffins
Curry Chicken
Home Fries
Carne Asada Burritos
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Fajitas
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Stamford to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(73 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2517 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(389 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(249 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston