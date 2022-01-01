Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Nachos$16.00
smoked gouda, bourbon bbq, roasted
pepper relish, red & green onions,
cotija cheese
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$11.95
Nachos$7.95
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.99
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Irish Nachos$14.00
Waffle fries piled high with chili, cherry pepper, diced onions and melted cheddar jack cheese
Nachos Tradicionales image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Tradicionales$8.00
Refried beans, melted blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Item pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skillet Nachos$14.00
corn tortilla chips, smoked chicken, fontina cheese sauce, avocado sauce, sour cream, scallions, pico de gaillo
Taco Daddy image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$13.00
