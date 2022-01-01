Nachos in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve nachos
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$16.00
smoked gouda, bourbon bbq, roasted
pepper relish, red & green onions,
cotija cheese
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.95
|Nachos
|$7.95
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Irish Nachos
|$14.00
Waffle fries piled high with chili, cherry pepper, diced onions and melted cheddar jack cheese
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Cantina Mexicana
488 Summer St, Stamford
|Nachos Tradicionales
|$8.00
Refried beans, melted blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
PIZZA
Towne Parlor Pizza
112 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Skillet Nachos
|$14.00
corn tortilla chips, smoked chicken, fontina cheese sauce, avocado sauce, sour cream, scallions, pico de gaillo