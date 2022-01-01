Nicoise salad in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve nicoise salad
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
|Salade Nicoise
|$14.95
Hydro Bibb Lettuce, Fingerling Potatoes, Hard Cooked Egg, Haricot Vert, Shaved Red Onion, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Seared Ahi Tuna, French Olive Mix, White Wine Caper Vinaigrette
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
|Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$18.00
Green beans, potatoes, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, olives and red onions.
|Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$24.00
Green beans, potatoes, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, olives and red onions.