Nicoise salad in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

Takeout
Salade Nicoise$14.95
Hydro Bibb Lettuce, Fingerling Potatoes, Hard Cooked Egg, Haricot Vert, Shaved Red Onion, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Seared Ahi Tuna, French Olive Mix, White Wine Caper Vinaigrette
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad$18.00
Green beans, potatoes, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, olives and red onions.
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad$24.00
Green beans, potatoes, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, olives and red onions.
