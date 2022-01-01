Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta fagioli soup in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve pasta fagioli soup

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta E Fagioli Soup$5.99
More about John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707
GenRe Longridge

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Fagioli Soup 16oz$4.95
Vegetarian
More about GenRe Longridge

