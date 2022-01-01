Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastries in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Pastries
Stamford restaurants that serve pastries
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
No reviews yet
Assorted Pastries
$10.00
More about Fortina Stamford
Third Place by Half Full Brewery
575 PACIFIC STREET, Stamford
Avg 5
(16 reviews)
Pacific St Pastry Stout 4-Pack
$11.99
More about Third Place by Half Full Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford
French Fries
Veal Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Chicken Marsala
Pies
Philly Cheesesteaks
Octopus
More near Stamford to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1590 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston