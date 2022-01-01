Quesadillas in Stamford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla De Camarones$16.00
Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla. Marinated Grilled Shrimp, Guacamole, Crema Fresca
More about Brasitas
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Guacamole Quesadilla$9.95
Cheese Quesadilla$7.75
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Corn, Tomato, Black Beans, White Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Creme, Mango Avocado Salsa
Southwestern Crab Quesadilla$18.00
Corn, Tomato, White Cheddar, Cilantro, Black Beans, Chipotle Creme, Avocado Mango Salsa
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Crisp whole wheat tortilla with goat cheese and spinach, served with salsa and sour cream
More about Brennans Restaurant
Item pic

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$5.95
Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Cheese in a Toasted Tortilla, Served w/Sour Cream & Salsa
Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
Grilled Chicken w/Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Cheddar Cheese Served w/Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Dartcor
Quesadillas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$9.00
Flour tortilla, pepper, onion, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Cantina Mexicana
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Chicken Quesadilla Supreme$10.99
More about The Village Table
Taco Daddy image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Carne Asada Quesadilla$17.00
Plain Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
More about Taco Daddy

