Quesadillas in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Brasitas
Brasitas
954 East Main Street, Stamford
|Quesadilla De Camarones
|$16.00
Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla. Marinated Grilled Shrimp, Guacamole, Crema Fresca
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Shrimp & Guacamole Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.75
|Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.95
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
Corn, Tomato, Black Beans, White Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Creme, Mango Avocado Salsa
|Southwestern Crab Quesadilla
|$18.00
Corn, Tomato, White Cheddar, Cilantro, Black Beans, Chipotle Creme, Avocado Mango Salsa
More about Brennans Restaurant
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Goat Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Crisp whole wheat tortilla with goat cheese and spinach, served with salsa and sour cream
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$5.95
Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Cheese in a Toasted Tortilla, Served w/Sour Cream & Salsa
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken w/Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Cheddar Cheese Served w/Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Cantina Mexicana
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Cantina Mexicana
488 Summer St, Stamford
|Quesadillas
|$9.00
Flour tortilla, pepper, onion, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about The Village Table
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Chicken Quesadilla Supreme
|$10.99