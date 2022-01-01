Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve rigatoni

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese$12.00
Rigatoni Served with a light Cream meat sauce.
Baked Rigatoni Siciliano$10.99
Rigatoni pasta with ricotta cheese, Eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella.
More about John The Baker
RIGATONI BUTTERA image

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RIGATONI BUTTERA$24.00
Italian Hot Sausage, Sweet Peas, Pink Sauce, Fresh Ricotta
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Alla Norma$16.00
Eggplant, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro.
Rigatoni Alla Norma$22.00
Eggplant, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

