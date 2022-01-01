Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Stamford

Stamford restaurants that serve risotto

Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manchego Risotto$6.00
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Risotto$16.95
Spinach Risotto$13.95
Spinach Risotto$13.95
