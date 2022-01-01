Salmon in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve salmon
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Salmon Burger
|$16.00
ground salmon & herb patty,
spicy mayo, romaine, tomato, pickled onion
Hudson Social- Stamford
128 Bedford St, Stamford
|MISO SALMON
|$25.00
sautéed broccolini, sesame, miso glaze, arborio risotto
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.99
8oz. Atlantic Salmon filet grilled to the perfection and topped with garlic butter and served with side of vegetables.
|Broiled Salmon
|$20.99
8oz. Atlantic Salmon filet broiled to the perfection and topped with garlic butter and served with side of vegetables.
Brasitas
954 East Main Street, Stamford
|Salmon A La Plancha
|$28.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Salmon, Moro Rice, Roasted Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Guacamole *GF
|Salmon A La Plancha
|$19.00
Pan Seared Wild Salon, Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Guacamole *GF
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|BLACKENED SALMON *GF
|$28.00
Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Rabe, Cherry Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce
|GRILLED SALMON
|$9.00
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Salmon Lettuce Wraps
|$14.00
Cabbage Slaw, Mango Thai Chili Sauce
|Sweet & Smokey Salmon Wrap
|$18.00
Cabbage Slaw, Cucumber, Bacon, Smoked BBQ Sauce
|Scottish Salmon
|$29.00
Brennans Restaurant
82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford
|Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad
|$24.00
Grilled Salmon over crisp romain lettuce, tomaotes, bacon, hard boiled egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
|Salmon Burger
|$16.00
With remoulade sauce on a potato roll
|Lemon Salmon
|$28.00
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|HT Grilled Salmon Italiana
|$90.00
|FT Grilled Salmon Italiano
|$140.00
|Grilled Wild Salmon Italiana
|$16.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
|Rosemary Wild Salmon
|$29.00
Lemon & rosemary infused oil, sauteed spinach & roasted potatoes.
|Salmone BLT Panini
|$16.00
Bacon, tomato, arugula, pesto mayonaise.
|Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$18.00
Green beans, potatoes, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, olives and red onions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerkyz
227 Summer St., Stamford
|Jerk salmon burger
|$19.00
|Jerk Salmon burger
|$15.00