Salmon in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$16.00
ground salmon & herb patty,
spicy mayo, romaine, tomato, pickled onion
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Hudson Social- Stamford

128 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
MISO SALMON$25.00
sautéed broccolini, sesame, miso glaze, arborio risotto
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$20.99
8oz. Atlantic Salmon filet grilled to the perfection and topped with garlic butter and served with side of vegetables.
Broiled Salmon$20.99
8oz. Atlantic Salmon filet broiled to the perfection and topped with garlic butter and served with side of vegetables.
More about John The Baker
Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon A La Plancha$28.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Salmon, Moro Rice, Roasted Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Guacamole *GF
Salmon A La Plancha$19.00
Pan Seared Wild Salon, Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Guacamole *GF
More about Brasitas
Tutti Pazzi Stamford image

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED SALMON *GF$28.00
Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Rabe, Cherry Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce
GRILLED SALMON$9.00
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Cabbage Slaw, Mango Thai Chili Sauce
Sweet & Smokey Salmon Wrap$18.00
Cabbage Slaw, Cucumber, Bacon, Smoked BBQ Sauce
Scottish Salmon$29.00
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Brennans Restaurant

82 Iroquois Rd, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad$24.00
Grilled Salmon over crisp romain lettuce, tomaotes, bacon, hard boiled egg, onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and house made herb vinagrette
Salmon Burger$16.00
With remoulade sauce on a potato roll
Lemon Salmon$28.00
More about Brennans Restaurant
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
HT Grilled Salmon Italiana$90.00
FT Grilled Salmon Italiano$140.00
Grilled Wild Salmon Italiana$16.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Rosemary Wild Salmon$29.00
Lemon & rosemary infused oil, sauteed spinach & roasted potatoes.
Salmone BLT Panini$16.00
Bacon, tomato, arugula, pesto mayonaise.
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad$18.00
Green beans, potatoes, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, olives and red onions.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerkyz

227 Summer St., Stamford

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk salmon burger$19.00
Jerk Salmon burger$15.00
More about Jerkyz
Seared Wild Salmon image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Rosso

30 Spring St., Stamford

Avg 4.2 (510 reviews)
Fast Pay
Seared Wild Salmon$26.00
Green Pea Puree, Sun-Dried Tomato Risotto
More about Bar Rosso

