Salmon rolls in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Salmon Rolls
Stamford restaurants that serve salmon rolls
SIX THIRTEEN
108 Prospect St, Stamford
No reviews yet
Spicy Salmon Roll
$11.00
Salmon Lover Roll
$19.00
More about SIX THIRTEEN
Kashi - Stamford - 131 Summer St
131 Summer St, Stamford
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado roll
$7.00
Spicy Salmon roll
$8.00
More about Kashi - Stamford - 131 Summer St
