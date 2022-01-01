Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$21.99
Fresh Shrimp simmered in garlic & white wine with a touch of lemon served over linguini or rice.
More about John The Baker
Tutti Pazzi Stamford image

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JUMBO SHRIMP SCAMPI$30.00
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$18.95
Shrimp Scampi$18.95
Shrimp Scampi$22.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
Tiger prawns, white wine & butter sauce.
Shrimp Scampi$16.00
Tiger prawns, white wine & butter sauce.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

