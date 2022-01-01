Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sicilian pizza in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Sicilian Pizza
Stamford restaurants that serve sicilian pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
Avg 4.1
(603 reviews)
Sicilian Hot Oil Pizza
$22.25
Spicy olive oil.
More about John The Baker
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
No reviews yet
Sicilian Style Gluten Free Pizza
$12.00
tomato, mozz, basil
More about Fortina Stamford
