Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sicilian pizza in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sicilian Hot Oil Pizza$22.25
Spicy olive oil.
More about John The Baker
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Style Gluten Free Pizza$12.00
tomato, mozz, basil
More about Fortina Stamford

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Noodle Soup

Braised Short Ribs

Cheese Fries

Eggplant Parm

Kale Salad

Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Wraps

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston