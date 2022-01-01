Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Marinated Skirt Steak$35.00
Miso Compound Butter, Hand Cut Parmesan Truffle Fries
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$16.99
Mixed greens with charbroiled skirt steak, cherry tomato, shaved carrots, cucumber, and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Skirt Steak & Eggs$13.99
Omelet with fried hot peppers, melted mozzarella with a side of skirt steak and your choice of toast
Skirt Steak Burrito$14.99
Skirt Steak with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
More about The Village Table
Taco Daddy image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skirt Steak Fajita$26.00
More about Taco Daddy

