Skirt steaks in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve skirt steaks
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Herb Marinated Skirt Steak
|$35.00
Miso Compound Butter, Hand Cut Parmesan Truffle Fries
More about The Village Table
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$16.99
Mixed greens with charbroiled skirt steak, cherry tomato, shaved carrots, cucumber, and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Skirt Steak & Eggs
|$13.99
Omelet with fried hot peppers, melted mozzarella with a side of skirt steak and your choice of toast
|Skirt Steak Burrito
|$14.99
Skirt Steak with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla