Spaghetti in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve spaghetti

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti 1 meatball$12.00
Spaghetti pasta with tomato sauce and topped with a meatball.
Kidz Spaghetti W/ Meatball$7.99
Spaghetti Carbonara$14.99
Spaguetti al dente with diced onions, fresh bacon, eggs and parmesan cheese.
More about John The Baker
Item pic

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI WITH OCTOPUS$26.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Olives, Capers, Lemon Wine Sauce, Bread Crumbs
SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE$20.00
Parmesan, Pecorino, Black Pepper
KIDS SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$15.00
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Spaghetti with Pomodoro$8.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Item pic

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.00
Side of Spaghetti and Sauce$7.00
Spaghetti + Meatballs$24.00
More about Fortina Stamford
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Allo Scoglio$29.00
Clams, shrimps, mussels, calamari white or red sauce.
Spaghetti & Spicy Meatballs$22.00
House made spaghetti with spicy beef meatballs.
Spaghetti Allo Scoglio$20.00
Clams, shrimps, mussels, calamari white or red sauce.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

