Spaghetti in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about John The Baker
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Spaghetti 1 meatball
|$12.00
Spaghetti pasta with tomato sauce and topped with a meatball.
|Kidz Spaghetti W/ Meatball
|$7.99
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$14.99
Spaguetti al dente with diced onions, fresh bacon, eggs and parmesan cheese.
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|SPAGHETTI WITH OCTOPUS
|$26.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Olives, Capers, Lemon Wine Sauce, Bread Crumbs
|SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE
|$20.00
Parmesan, Pecorino, Black Pepper
|KIDS SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$15.00
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|SM Spaghetti with Pomodoro
|$8.95
More about Fortina Stamford
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$12.00
|Side of Spaghetti and Sauce
|$7.00
|Spaghetti + Meatballs
|$24.00
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
|Spaghetti Allo Scoglio
|$29.00
Clams, shrimps, mussels, calamari white or red sauce.
|Spaghetti & Spicy Meatballs
|$22.00
House made spaghetti with spicy beef meatballs.
|Spaghetti Allo Scoglio
|$20.00
Clams, shrimps, mussels, calamari white or red sauce.