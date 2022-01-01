Spaghetti and meatballs in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Spaghetti 1 meatball
|$12.00
Spaghetti pasta with tomato sauce and topped with a meatball.
|Kidz Spaghetti W/ Meatball
|$7.99
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|KIDS SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$15.00
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$12.00
|Spaghetti + Meatballs
|$24.00