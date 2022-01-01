Tacos in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve tacos
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Morning Tacos
|$14.00
cheesy scrambled eggs, bacon, ranchero beans, pickled jalapeno, lime crema, cilantro, breakfast potatoes
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
pickled cabbage slaw, cilantro, chili sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
beer battered alaskan pollock,
cabbage slaw, avocado, chipotle
crema, corn tortillas
Hudson Social- Stamford
128 Bedford St, Stamford
|FISH TACOS
|$15.00
lime, coleslaw, avocado, salsa verde, radish
|VEGAN QUINOA TACO SALAD
|$17.00
iceberg lettuce, quinoa, sweet corn, pico de gallo, beans, tortilla strips, sour cream, agave lime dressing, seitan vegan chorizo, avocado
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|"NEW" Lg Taco Pizza
|$20.99
Our New Taco Pizza is one of a kind, with ground beef, Monterrey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico the gallo and side of Sour cream.
Brasitas
954 East Main Street, Stamford
|Tacos de Mar
|$14.00
Baja Style Fish Tacos, Chile Aioli, Citrus Cabbage Relish on Corn Tortillas
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Large Taco Salad*
|$2.00
|Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.55
buffalo chicken, lettuce, black beans, red onion, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cheese, ranch dressing
|Taco Salad*
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Mini Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.00
3pc Chatham Cod, Jalapeno, Cabbage Slaw, Mango Avocado Salsa Verde
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Cantina Mexicana
488 Summer St, Stamford
|Tacos
Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Individual Tacos
|$3.99
|Tony’s Taco Platter
|$11.25
|Taco Salad
|$14.75
Romaine lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken, avocado and Mexican cheeses served in a tortilla bowl
TACOS
Taco Daddy
121 Towne, Stamford
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$4.75
|Spicy Chicken Taco
|$4.75
|Chicken Fajita Birria Tacos (3)
|$13.99