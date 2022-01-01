Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Morning Tacos$14.00
cheesy scrambled eggs, bacon, ranchero beans, pickled jalapeno, lime crema, cilantro, breakfast potatoes
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
pickled cabbage slaw, cilantro, chili sauce
Fish Tacos$15.00
beer battered alaskan pollock,
cabbage slaw, avocado, chipotle
crema, corn tortillas
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Hudson Social- Stamford

128 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH TACOS$15.00
lime, coleslaw, avocado, salsa verde, radish
VEGAN QUINOA TACO SALAD$17.00
iceberg lettuce, quinoa, sweet corn, pico de gallo, beans, tortilla strips, sour cream, agave lime dressing, seitan vegan chorizo, avocado
More about Hudson Social- Stamford
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
"NEW" Lg Taco Pizza$20.99
Our New Taco Pizza is one of a kind, with ground beef, Monterrey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico the gallo and side of Sour cream.
More about John The Baker
Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Mar$14.00
Baja Style Fish Tacos, Chile Aioli, Citrus Cabbage Relish on Corn Tortillas
More about Brasitas
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Large Taco Salad*$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad$9.55
buffalo chicken, lettuce, black beans, red onion, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, cheese, ranch dressing
Taco Salad*
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
3pc Chatham Cod, Jalapeno, Cabbage Slaw, Mango Avocado Salsa Verde
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Tacos image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos
Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
More about Cantina Mexicana
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Tacos$3.99
Tony’s Taco Platter$11.25
Taco Salad$14.75
Romaine lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken, avocado and Mexican cheeses served in a tortilla bowl
More about The Village Table
Spicy Chicken Taco image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean BBQ Taco$4.75
Spicy Chicken Taco$4.75
Chicken Fajita Birria Tacos (3)$13.99
More about Taco Daddy
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerkyz

227 Summer St., Stamford

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk shrimp tacos$13.00
More about Jerkyz

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Curly Fries

Greek Salad

Chef Salad

Taco Salad

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mussels

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston